The road ahead: Sustainable vehicles today and in the future

Convergence is an unstoppable natural consequence of innovation. One industry right in the middle of a convergence storm and multiple vectors of disruption is the automotive sector.



Electric vehicles and sustainable transportation have increasingly become a hot topic as sustainability becomes a strategic imperative for companies.



IP sits at the heart of this convergence. Clarivate has spent the last few months enriching the way we analyse our content sources to look at harnessing the power of unified IP, augmented with enriched academic research insights, to unlock valuable insights and hidden opportunities in the burgeoning global electric vehicles sector.