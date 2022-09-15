September 15th 2022 10:00 am CET | 2 pm ET
Rising to the top: Learnings from the Top 100 New Brands of 2022
Loading...
Companies are creating and launching brands faster than ever. Amidst this competitive market, Clarivate identified one hundred new brands which surged into the public sphere in the last two years, demonstrating exceptional ability to deliver value, impact and protection on a global scale.
Yet, for every successful new brand, countless more fail to hit the mark or capture our attention. Creating a brand identity that cuts through in a crowded marketplace is getting tougher. Businesses -- and the law firms that advise them -- need to make data-driven decisions to launch brands quickly and successfully. Trademark data and analytics play an integral role in helping IP, legal and brand teams inform these decisions.
Join us for this webinar exploring the recently released Clarivate Top 100 New Brands report. Hear from Ingrid Gogl, VP Marketing and Communication at Yunex Traffic and Ambalika Banerjjee, Lead Global Trademarks Counsel at UPL as they share what it takes to build a powerful global brand in an exceedingly challenging market.
Yet, for every successful new brand, countless more fail to hit the mark or capture our attention. Creating a brand identity that cuts through in a crowded marketplace is getting tougher. Businesses -- and the law firms that advise them -- need to make data-driven decisions to launch brands quickly and successfully. Trademark data and analytics play an integral role in helping IP, legal and brand teams inform these decisions.
Join us for this webinar exploring the recently released Clarivate Top 100 New Brands report. Hear from Ingrid Gogl, VP Marketing and Communication at Yunex Traffic and Ambalika Banerjjee, Lead Global Trademarks Counsel at UPL as they share what it takes to build a powerful global brand in an exceedingly challenging market.
We will be covering the following topics:
-
A deep dive into the Top 100 New Brands 2022, including key trends and emerging trademark strategies for new brands
-
Best practices and tips from two of this years’ top New Brands: Yunex Traffic and UPL
-
What trademark professionals and brand teams can do to proactively ensure the success of global brand launches
-
How the pressure to become the next new brand impacts what organizations look for in their trademark law firm partners
Our talented speakers cover research, innovation and intellectual property
Ingrid Gogl
VP, Marketing and Communications,
Yunex Traffic
Yunex Traffic
Ambalika Banerjjee
Lead, Global Trademarks Counsel,
UPL
UPL
Robert Reading
Head of IP Content Strategy,
Clarivate
Clarivate
Ed White (HOST)
Chief Analyst and VP, IP and Innovation Research,
Clarivate
Clarivate