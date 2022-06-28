[1]

1. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/05/the-biorevolution-is-kicking-off-heres-how-to-harness-its-opportunities-early-on/ 2. https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/life-sciences/our-insights/the-bio-revolution-innovations-transforming-economies-societies-and-our-lives The views and opinions in this webinar are those of the contributors and do not necessarily represent official policy or position of Clarivate

Dubbed the era of bio revolution, the 21st century has seen a rapid ascent in bioscience breakthroughs.It has accelerated life science innovation and opened doors to global transformation across many industries, such as:• Agriculture—CRISPR edited crops• Energy—Biofuels• Consumer Goods—DNA based cosmetics and plant-based proteinsBiological applications are expected to create up to four trillion dollars in annual economic impact by 2040.However, realizing this opportunity depends on equipping organizations with the right data intelligence to drive innovation from discovery to commercialization.Join our panel of experts as they discuss how the convergence of biological sciences in their industries has impacted the pace of innovation, collaboration, regulatory concerns, sustainability and the role that data plays in helping them navigate it all.• What opportunities and risks has the bio revolution created within the consumer goods, manufacturing, and technology industries?• How data and analytics can help navigate the convergence of biological sciences.• What regulatory challenges arise as biological innovations move from the lab to commercial adoption?• Ways innovation teams manage knowledge gaps within organizations to embrace bioscience applications.