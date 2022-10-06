Defining the future using next generation IP intelligence solutions

Loading...

With the continued growth in intellectual property and related innovation data, how confident are you that your intelligence tools are delivering the insights you need to make the right IP decisions? Can these tools give you an accurate picture of your technology domain, competitive activity and emerging threats?

By combining enhanced IP data with powerful search technology, next generation tools make it easy for the world’s IP and business executives to find actionable insights and make higher confidence R&D, IP and business decisions