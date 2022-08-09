August 9th 2022 10:00 am EDT
Driving IP law firm growth amidst staffing and market challenges
Navigating the Great Resignation and changing client demands
With IP law firms under increasing pressure to meet client expectations faster and more efficiently, many practices are turning to creative workflow solutions and new staffing models.
Join us for the upcoming webinar, Driving IP Law firm growth amidst staffing and market challenges, as our in-house experts, with combined 40+ years of industry knowledge, share key learnings from the experiences of our IP law firm customers, including the considerations for getting it right and ensuring quality outcomes.
Topics that will be covered:
-
Finding a right-fit resourcing balance: when to outsource vs. keeping in-house
-
Common pitfalls to avoid
-
Key learnings and strategies for firms to manage resourcing successfully
Featured speakers:
Milan Milojevic
VP Brand IP & Managing Director at Clarivate
Michael Flannery
SVP, Technology Solutions at Clarivate